Alphavalue / Divacons| Global coal demand will reach a record 8.5 billion tonnes this year. According to a report on this raw material published by the International Energy Agency (IEA) on Friday and reported by Europa Press, this rise in demand will mean an increase of 1.4%. However, the Paris-based institution points out the deep divergences between economies, in addition to the expectation that consumption will gradually decline until 2026.