Almost half of world’s GDP depends on biodiversity (about $44 trillion)

Allianz GI: Biodiversity loss is an underestimated environmental problem of our time. How could investors benefit from investing in solutions based on protecting nature? The main key issues are:
- Food production has caused 80% of deforestation and 70% of terrestrial biodiversity loss.
- Land degradation has cost 10% of annual global GDP in lost ecosystem services.
- Currently, only 3% of global climate finance goes to nature-based solutions.
- Investments in ecosystem restoration generate on average 3.7 times more jobs than investments in oil and gas production.
- Positive nature-based solutions will create $10.1 trillion in business opportunities and 395 million jobs through transition in key sectors.
- Almost half of the world’s GDP depends on biodiversity (about $44 trillion).