Almost half of world’s GDP depends on biodiversity (about $44 trillion)

Posted By: The Corner 10th February 2023

Allianz GI: Biodiversity loss is an underestimated environmental problem of our time. How could investors benefit from investing in solutions based on protecting nature? The main key issues are:

  • Food production has caused 80% of deforestation and 70% of terrestrial biodiversity loss.
  • Land degradation has cost 10% of annual global GDP in lost ecosystem services.
  • Currently, only 3% of global climate finance goes to nature-based solutions.
  • Investments in ecosystem restoration generate on average 3.7 times more jobs than investments in oil and gas production.
  • Positive nature-based solutions will create $10.1 trillion in business opportunities and 395 million jobs through transition in key sectors.
  • Almost half of the world’s GDP depends on biodiversity (about $44 trillion).

Read the full report here.

