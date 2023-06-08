ACS subsidiary to build next Buffalo Bills stadium in New York State for $1.5 billion

The US construction company Turner, a subsidiary of the ACS Group, chaired by Florentino Pérez, will be in charge of building what will be called the New Highmark Stadium, the new home of the Buffalo Bills American football team. It will work in consortium with the local Gilbane Building Company and the construction budget is close to $1.5 billion, according to the newspaper 5Días.

The Bill’s future home, which they want to open in 2026, will have a capacity of 63,000. Sixty-five per cent of the seats will be sheltered under a canopy. The team currently plays in the old Highmark Stadium, which opened in 1973.

In April, ACS’s American construction company was awarded, together with HOK, the construction of what will be the largest football stadium in New York, with 25,000 seats for the New York City Football Club. The budget is €710 million and the location is in the borough of Queens.

Turner Construction is also making progress on the construction of the new arena for the NBA basketball club Los Angeles Clippers. It has also built TQL Stadium, SoFi, Lower.com, the Golden 1 Center, Yankee Stadium, remodelled Madison Square Garden, and is the builder of Levi’s Stadium and the Intuit Dome, among other landmarks in the USA.

Turner, together with Dragados, is ACS’s spearhead in North America, where the group has its main market in terms of both revenue and portfolio, with 62% and 52% of the total, respectively, at the end of 2022. The former is the largest contractor in the United States in terms of revenue and last year was one of the companies with the largest backlog of millions in new contracts. The latter stands out among heavy construction firms.