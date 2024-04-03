Top Stories

April starts with new all-time highs for Alphabet

Posted By: The Corner 3rd April 2024

Renta 4| A historic start to the month for Alphabet, which begins to rise above the highs of late 2021 at $151. The long term uptrend remains above $112, the area where the uptrend line connecting the lows of 2009, 2020 and 2022 passes. The latest rallies have begun to close the gap in the worst relative performance with respect to the Nasdaq 100, which has been open since last November.

