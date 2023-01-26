Top Stories

Bank of Canada first to “stop and see” after raising rates another 0.25% to 4.5%

CdM | The Bank of Canada hiked +25 bps to 4.5%, the eighth in a row, and intends to pause to see the impact of its monetary tightening in the face of a slowing economy (consumption, housing sector) and moderating inflation. This pause in rate hikes, the first by one of the major central banks, suggests that they consider current rate levels to be restrictive, but in any case say they are prepared to raise rates again if necessary to control inflation (insofar as the 2% target is not expected to be reached until 2024).

