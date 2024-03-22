DIA’s Brazilian subsidiary to undergo restructuring process owing to negative results

Link Securities| DIA (DIA) informed the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) that, on 20 March 2024, as a consequence of the persistent negative results of DIA Brasil Sociedade Limitada, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, the request by Dia Brasil for a judicial recovery has been approved, a restructuring process under Brazilian law with the aim of trying to overcome its current economic and financial situation.

The request for judicial recovery is limited exclusively to Dia Brasil, and therefore has no impact on the financial situation in Spain and Argentina, where DIA has currently achieved a relevant position with a strategy focused on proximity food distribution.