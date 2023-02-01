Eurozone GDP rises 0.1% quarter-on-quarter in 4Q22 and 3.5% for whole of 2022

Singular Bank: In Q4, according to Eurostat, the euro zone’s GDP rebounded 0.1% from the previous quarter (vs. +0.3% in Q3). In year-on-year terms, output in the eurozone rose by 1.9%, compared with 2.3% in the previous quarter.

Thus, in 2022 as a whole, GDP increased by 3.5% compared with 2021.

By countries, France’s GDP in Q4, according to the Insee, registered a slight increase of +0.1% vs. the previous quarter (vs. +0.2% between July and September 2022), below the market consensus estimate of 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Italian economy contracted by 0.1% from the previous quarter (vs. +0.5% in the previous quarter), due to the poor performance of the domestic component, partially offset by the contribution of the trade balance.