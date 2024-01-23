Top Stories

FCC, Italy’s Webuild, and US firm Aecom to carry out several projects on Toronto’s underground network for €1.362 million

23rd January 2024

Link Securities| FCC has been awarded a new contract in Canada to build new tunnels and stations in the Toronto underground network, a project that the infrastructure department of the province of Ontario estimates at up to €1.362 million, the digital portal CapitalBolsa.com reported. Specifically, the Spanish construction company will build, in consortium with the Italian company Webuild and the US company Aecom, three kilometres of twin tunnels on Papa Avenue, two underground stations (Pape and Cosburn) and a rail change, as well as exits and emergency services.

Infrastructure Ontario explains that this work will result in reduced travel times, relieve congestion on surrounding roads and relieve the currently overloaded underground line 1. In total, 227,500 people will live within a 10-minute walk of this section of line. The initial development phase of the project will last two years, during which time preparatory work can begin. After this time, Metrolink, the public transport operator, will have the option to sign a final agreement with prices and designs agreed between all parties.

