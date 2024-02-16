FCC wins €392 million contract for municipal waste collection in Clay County, Florida

Link Securities | The US Clay County, in Florida, has awarded FCC a contract for the collection of municipal solid waste in the county, representing a portfolio of up to $420 million (about €392 million) for a 10-year term, plus two possible five-year extensions, the newspaper Expansión reports in today’s edition of the newspaper.

FCC Environmental Services is one of the largest municipal solid waste management companies in the United States, serving more than 11 million residents in the states of Florida, California, Texas, Iowa and Nebraska.