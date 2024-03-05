FDA authorises Laboratorios Rovi to export vaccines manufactured with mRNA technology to the US

Bankinter: After a long process of inspection of its factories, the Company has obtained this authorisation, which makes it possible to manufacture in Spain and sell in the United States Moderna’s anti-COVID vaccine and a next generation of vaccines that Moderna plans to introduce in the market based on the same technology.

Assessment: Very positive news that improves the outlook for Rovi’s third party manufacturing, which already represents approximately 50% of its sales.

ROVI (Buy; Target Price: 80.00; Close: 75.40, Var. Day +0.06%; Var. year: +25.3%).