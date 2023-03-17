Top Stories

Fed to consider stricter regulation for medium-sized banks

Posted By: The Corner 17th March 2023

Banca March | The collapse of SVB and Signature Bank has prompted the Fed to consider extending regulatory restrictions that so far only apply to large Wall Street banks. This would include stricter capital and liquidity requirements, as well as annual stress tests. Specifically, according to Reuters, the institution is currently reviewing the capital and liquidity requirements it imposes on banks, especially those with assets of between $100 and $250 billion, which are not currently under the central bank’s scrutiny.

