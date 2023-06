Bankinter : CPI +0.2% in May (year-on-year) vs. +0.2% estimated and +0.1% previous; Producer Price Index -4.6% in May (year-on-year) vs -4.3% estimated and -3.6% previous.

Assessment: Inflation remains at surprisingly low levels in China, close to zero, and with some probability of entering deflation in view of producer prices. Sufficient arguments for the PBOC to lower interest rates (currently at 4.30% 5A and 3.65% 1A), which would also encourage the post-COVID economic recovery.