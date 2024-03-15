OHLA wins contract worth over €50 million for water treatment plant in Panama

Link Securities| Spanish construction company OHLA (OHLA) announced on Wednesday that it has won a new contract in Panama that includes the design and construction for the expansion of a water treatment plant in Mendoza, west of Panama City, in the district of La Chorrera for more than €50 million.

The existing plant, with a treatment capacity of 160,000 m3/day, will be joined by a new plant with a purification capacity of 80,000 m3/day. The scope of the contract, in which the company is participating, contemplates guaranteeing the complete potabilisation process – collection, transport and treatment – from a water intake located in the La Laguna sector of Gatun Lake, 6 km away from the facility.

The works to be carried out are complemented by the repair and maintenance of two road sections: the first connects the existing water treatment plant at El Trapichito to the entrance of the Mendoza water treatment plant, while the second connects the latter point to the raw water intake of the plant, along a 22.2 km stretch. In addition, a new 30-metre, two-lane vehicular bridge will be built over the Caño Quebrado river on the main road to the community of Mendoza, on the existing alignment.