PBOC continues to leave interest rates unchanged with January inflation at 2.1% – lower than other countries

Posted By: The Corner 20th February 2023

Bankinter : The Central Bank keeps interest rates unchanged. The one-year benchmark stands at 3.65% and the five-year at 4.30%.

OPINION: The PBOC is not making any changes, in line with expectations. It is one of the few central banks that maintains an accommodative monetary policy to mitigate the impact of the pandemic, the loss of global momentum, which impacts its exports, and the housing crisis. It is maintaining this policy in a context of lower inflation than in other countries: CPI rebounded three-tenths to +2.1% in January due to higher food prices, but there was a moderation in producer prices to -0.8% from -0.7% despite the reopening of the economy and the recovery of activity.

