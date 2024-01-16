Top Stories

Red Sea crisis continues to affect automotive supply chain: Michelin, Volvo, Tesla and Geely

Norbolsa | The Red Sea crisis continues to affect the automotive supply chain. Michelin was one of the first suppliers to be affected by the lack of rubber, while more recently Volvo, Tesla and Geely have also been hit by shortages.

Meanwhile, Stellantis said it is using air transport to cope with temporary supply disruptions, while Volkswagen announced that it does not expect “significant” restrictions on production.

Visibility remains limited, but the industry is expected to be disrupted as major shipments (especially from China) pass through.

