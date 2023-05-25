Repsol begins photovoltaic electricity production in Chile

The Spanish oil company’s first joint solar project in Chile, announced yesterday by the two companies REPSOL (REP) and Grupo Ibereólica, through their 50/50 joint venture Repsol Ibereólica Renovables Chile, has begun to feed electricity into the grid with the start-up of the first phase of the “Elena” photovoltaic plant, which will have a total installed capacity of up to 596 megawatts (MW).

Specifically, the first phase of this facility, located in the Chilean commune of María Elena, Antofagasta Region, in the north of the country, has 76.8 MW of installed power through 142,275 bifacial photovoltaic modules. Once fully operational, the plant will generate enough renewable energy to supply more than 554,000 Chilean households and will prevent the emission of approximately 1.19 million tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere.

