BBVA Bets On US Market With The Opening Of 15 New Branches In Texas

BBVA plans to open 15 new branches in early 2021 in the state of Texas, the bank’s main market in the US, according to a company press release.

These branches, which have already received the relevant opening authorisations, are part of BBVA USA’s five-year strategic plan announced a few months ago.

The expansion of its branch network at a time when digital transactions are increasing supports the entity’s commitment to branches as a vehicle for facilitating personal interaction between managers and customers.

“Although the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the migration of operations from branches to digital channels, in the short term and perhaps beyond, the truth is that banking is a people business,” said Larry Franco, head of retail banking for BBVA USA.

The 15 future branches will have the new service model, where the traditional cash desks are a personal banking area with all services in one place. Thanks to the use of data, all managers will be able to provide tailored information and recommendations. This is the result of their customer knowledge through their operations and links with the bank.

These new branches will be located in various cities in the state of Texas, including Houston, San Antonio, Richmond, Austin, McKinney and Grand Prairie.

BBVA USA is among the 25 largest banks in the US and, prior to the acquisition by BBVA, the company was a member of the S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones index.