Elecnor Awarded Large-Scale Water Transportation Project In Oman Worth €192 M

Elecnor, the Spanish infrastructure, energy and telecommunications group, has been awarded a contract to carry out one of the largest efficient water transmission and supply projects in Oman. The contract, valued at EUR 192 million, was awarded by the Public Authority for Water (Diam) in a hard-fought international call for tender. Elecnor was awarded the contract in a joint venture agreement with Omani company, Target.

The new infrastructure will double the water transportation capacity from desalination plants located in Barka and Sohar (in the north of the country) to the drinking water network, bolstering the supply in the Al Batinah region, one of the Sultanate’s most populous areas.

The agreement includes the construction of approximately 144 kilometres of pipeline, including the installation of welded and ductile cast iron pipes, a material that is both malleable and highly resistant. The Group is also to build five fully equipped pumping stations during the different phases of the project, along with five new reservoirs with capacities ranging from 5,000 to 50,000 m³. The final stage of the project includes the construction of all of the associated civil works. The works are scheduled for completion in April 2022.

Elecnor in Oman

The construction of this infrastructure will reinforce the Group’s position in the Sultanate, where Elecnor was awarded another drinking water transportation project in 2016, worth EUR 35 million. That same year, the Group was also awarded a contract worth EUR 8 million for the design, supply, installation and start-up of a solar power plant on the roof of the headquarters of Petroleum Development Oman (PDO). Thanks to the installation of 18,500 solar panels, the oil company’s headquarters now generate 9,480 MWh of energy per year, reducing the company’s carbon emissions by over 6,600 tonnes per year.