European Rates Watch: Three scenarios for 2020

Scenario 1: TLTRO II not rolled over + no TLTRO III take-up = EUR 63bn decline

Scenario 1 creates the bottom end of our scenario analysis: TLTRO II.1, TLTRO II.2, and TLTRO II.3 mature in 2020 and are not rolled over, which reduces TLTRO outstanding by EUR 303bn. The EUR 303bn decline in the ECB’s balance sheet from TLTROs would be partly offset by the EUR 240bn increase from APP purchases, causing a net EUR 63bn decline in the ECB’s balance sheet to EUR 4,629bn by the end of 2020.

But banks did take up some funds in the first two TLTRO III operations conducted in 2019. Therefore scenario 1 represents our estimated lower bound for the ECB’s balance sheet in 2020.

Scenario 2: Net TLTRO outstanding unchanged = EUR 240bn increase

Scenario 2 is based on banks rolling their outstanding TLTRO II into TLTRO III in 2020 to keep their outstanding TLTRO borrowings unchanged. In this scenario, we estimate the ECB balance sheet would increase by EUR 240bn to EUR 4,932bn, driven purely by the APP.

The path of the ECB balance sheet size under this scenario could be volatile because the maturity of TLTRO II is uneven. Of the EUR 303bn TLTRO II maturing in 2020, EUR 223bn will mature in June 2020. It is uncertain whether banks would or can roll over this amount in the June 2020 TLTRO III operation alone.

Scenario 3: LTROs rises back to recent highs = EUR 360bn increase

Scenario 3 is based on banks raising their TLTRO borrowings so that LTROs rise back to their recent June 2017 high. This would require a net borrowing of EUR 150bn via the remaining five TLTRO III operations, four of which are in 2020 and a final one in 1Q 2021. We assume the net borrowing would be evenly spread across the remaining TLTRO III operations, which imply a net increase in TLTRO borrowing of EUR 120bn in 2020. Accounting for the EUR 240bn net APP purchases, we estimate the ECB’s balance sheet could increase by EUR 360bn to a record high of EUR 5,052bn.