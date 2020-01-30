Brexit Update: The Exit Is Only The Beginning

Limited chances for trade deal by year end

Using history as a guide, negotiating trade deals within 11 months seems a very ambitious plan. All the more that PM John- son promises a ‘best-in-class’ trade deal. The parties are already verbally building pressure: Johnson has declared that he will under no circumstances ask for a prolongation of the transition period, for which an arrangement would be needed as early as July 2020. EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier stated that a year is not enough to agree on a full deal. Meanwhile, a more pragmatic European Commission President Ursula Van der Leyen suggested that a first deal could treat the areas most at risk of dis- ruption. A completion of a deal or a prolongation were fully dependent on the UK’s will. Indeed, compared to other trade deals, the UK and EU do not start from scratch, but could rather begin with their current relationship and strip off levels of integration. Given the uncertainties surrounding trade negotiations with a tight time frame, risks remain elevated that no deal may be reached and the Ireland insurance solution will kick in (Northern Ireland remaining in the EU customs union). This would mean a quasi ‘no-deal’ Brexit for the mainland UK. Finally, if negotiations fail, it cannot be excluded that a prolongation of the transition will be arranged after all. Although there is currently no formal leeway to do this, eventually necessity could be the mother of invention if both parties want to avoid a divorce-only Brexit.