Increased external pressure could force China to accelerate structural economic transformation

Aidan Yao (AXA) | A sudden rise in tensions has cast a dark shadow over Sino-US relations. While the trade war has been the most eye-catching instance, increased “decoupling” has also occurred in areas of technology, investment and social exchanges as the two countries have put up “walls” against one another.

The short-term economic pain from these disengagements is already visible. Less discussed are the structural changes undertaken by Beijing in response to the external shocks. These changes have hastened the opening of the Chinese economy, quickened the pace of domestic reforms, strengthened systemic-risk management and localised technology development.

A successful implementation of these reforms will be key to quell the trend decline in productivity growth and cushion China’s long-run economic slowdown. Ultimately, it is up to Beijing to determine if the rising external pressure is a blessing in disguise that accelerates China’s economic transformation or a path-altering shock that ends its growth convergence. The evidence so far points to a more benign scenario, consistent with our base case.