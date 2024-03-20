Top Stories

January-February defaults figure -29- not seen since 2009

TOPICS:
Companies restructuring Image from page 185 of "Thackerayana;" (1875)

Posted By: The Corner 20th March 2024

Santander| Not only credit card volumes have jumped to record highs ($1.1trn) with the drain on the savings rate. Overdue (10%) and very overdue (90+ days) debt rates are also jumping, already at more than 10-year highs: 6.4% vs 4% in 4Q22. This phenomenon, still not very visible in the economy, is also starting to spread to global default rates. And not only because we are facing the highest number of defaults in January-February since 2009 (29) and Europe is responsible for the jump (8 from 0 in 2022 and 3 in 2023). If we were to annualise this data, with c.175 defaults in 2024, we would be facing the worst record after the bursting of the internet bubble (2001, 191), the jump during the financial crisis (2009, 285) and Covid (2020, 218).

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.