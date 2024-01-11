ACS to replace two bridges managed by Amtrak rail transport network in Northeast corridor of US for €1.37 billion

Norbolsa| ACS has been contracted to replace two key bridges in the Northeast US rail corridor operated by Amtrak, the country’s largest transportation operator and manager. The Spanish group, associated with the local firm Herzog, and through its subsidiary Flatiron, will be in charge of replacing the two bridges on the Susquehanna River Rail Bridge (Maryland, USA), with an investment budget of $1.5 billion (around €1.37 billion). The project will begin in 2025 and is scheduled for completion in 2036.