ACS wins €2.7 billion contract for nuclear submarine dock at Pearl Harbor

The Spanish group leads a joint venture selected to replace dry dock number 3. The initial scope of the award is $2.839 billion (about €2.665 billion). It may, however, go further. ACS has been awarded this important contract by the US Navy through its construction company Dragados USA and teaming up with local firms Hawaiian Dredging and Orion. The work will take place at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and the contract contemplates a possible extension that would take its value to $3,417 million dollars (€3,206 million).



The new concrete dry dock will be used for the maintenance and repair of the Pacific fleet’s nuclear submarines from 2027, when the project is scheduled to be completed.