Airlines call on government to reject Aena’s proposal to raise airport charges by 4.09%.

Alphavalue / Divacons| ALA, the Asociación de Líneas Aéreas (Association of Airlines) has asked the new government to moderate Aena’s proposal to raise airport charges by 4.09% from 1 March 2024. This increase requires the approval of an exception to the regulatory framework by the Council of Ministers. Specifically, ALA explains that a report from the Government’s Delegate Commission for Economic Affairs would be necessary to assess the need for this increase in the event that the cost adjustment index for reasons not attributable to the operator exceeds 1% annually.