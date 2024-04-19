Top Stories

Bankinter: 1Q24 First Take – Slight beat versus consensus, NII dynamics supportive

TOPICS:
BankinterBankinter

Posted By: The Corner 19th April 2024

Jefferies Equity Research| 4% PBT beat versus consensus in 1Q 24, driven by better income and costs, only offset by a small miss on impairments. The print confirms NII trends are still positive (up 1% quarter-on-quarter), despite flat growth, but margin dynamics proving supportive (cost of deposits only up 3bp quarter-on-quarter, likely at peak). Costs were 3% lighter than consensus and trending better than the LSD-MSD year-on-year growth guidance provided at 4Q. Impairments trending at 39bp (versus FY24 guidance of 35-40bp).

Bankinter reported net income of €201m, which was 2% above consensus of €197m. PBT was a 4% beat, with pre-prov profits also a 4% beat. Income was a 2% beat and costs a 3% beat.

NII was 1% above consensus, up 1% quarter-on-quarter and up 11% year-on-year. Asset yields were flat versus 4Q23 levels, with the cost of deposits only ticking up slightly in the quarter (+3bp).

Net fee income was a 2% beat. Trading income of €22m compares with consensus of €13m. Other income was a 5% miss versus consensus and includes a €95m charge for the extraordinary tax on banks (in line with guidance).

Total costs were 3% lighter than consensus.

Total impairment charge (including gains/losses on asset disposals) of €100m compares to consensus of €97m charge. The 1Q24 implied cost of risk of 39bp is at the higher end of the FY24 guidance of 35-40bp. The NPL ratio was up 12bp in the quarter to 2.23% (driven by corporate NPLs).

Customer loans were in line with consensus and flat quarter-on-quarter. Deposits were 1% higher than consensus and up 1% quarter-on-quarter.

Capital: CET1 ratio of 12.5% in line with consensus, with both CET1 and RWAs in line.

Captura de pantalla 2024 04 18 a las 18.12.58

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.