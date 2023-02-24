Barça, much more than a club, a disaster

Fernando González Urbaneja | If the case of the trains that don’t fit through the tunnels was a grotesque case typical of a country of breakdown, Barça’s payments to a professional referee with a federative position confirms the hypothesis of breakdown. For almost two decades, throughout this century, the leading Catalan sports club, more than a club, has spent more than seven million euros in unexplained and perhaps inexplicable payments that justify a commercial accusation of fraud, abuse, misappropriation, disloyal administration and improper disposal… An accusation within the reach of the most unknown member, an injured party and even an ex officio investigation by the public prosecutor’s office.



The argument of the statute of limitations in sports legislation is a short-lived one, since what is relevant in this case is the commercial aspect, the criminal and civil dimension of the management of a company. Some think that the magnitude of the problem, which can affect and damage the competition with terrible consequences for the League and Spanish football, leads to the case being derailed without unforeseeable consequences. It is probable, even possible, but there are reasons to conclude that it is more likely that there will be criminal consequences of impossible depth.



It is not impossible that Barcelona football club will be relegated. Something similar happened to Juventus in Italy with negative consequences for the old club and for the competition. It is also possible that the already battered Blaugrana economy will suffer a further shock that will bring it closer to bankruptcy or even a refoundation from the deepest hole.



What is already inevitable is that the prestige and seriousness of the Spanish brand will suffer as a result of this case. There have been many years of irregular administration and arbitrary disposal of resources that were not detected (or were hidden) by the internal and external audit. It was the Tax Agency, inspecting the company that received the funds, which uncovered the cake and passed the information on to the public prosecutor’s office, which has begun its investigation. It smelled of burning and the smoke and fire have been detected.



The attitude of the club, its president and board of directors is striking, as they have tried to dissimulate, to underestimate the magnitude of the problem in case it is forgotten, in one more unexplained incident that does not go any further due to the foreseeable and unforeseen consequences that are of interest to all those interests that surround the football business. A new case in sport that points to an unmitigated disaster. If everything is covered up without consequences, the prestige of Spanish football and the Spanish brand will suffer, as well as damage to democracy and legal certainty. And if it happens, the scope is now unimaginable, but on a large scale.

El Barça, mucho más que un club, un desastre

Si los de los trenes que no caben por los túneles era un caso esperpéntico propio de un país de avería, lo de los pagos del Barça a un árbitro profesional con cargo federativo confirma la hipótesis de la avería. Durante casi dos décadas, a lo largo de este siglo, la primera entidad deportiva catalana, más que un club, ha destinado más de siete millones de euros en pagos inexplicados y, quizá inexplicables que justifican una acusación mercantil de fraude, abuso, apropiación indebida, administración desleal y disposición indebida… Una acusación al alcance del más desconocido socio, un perjudicado e incluso de una investigación de oficio del ministerio fiscal.

El argumento de la prescripción en la legislación deportivo es de corto recorrido ya que lo relevante en el caso está en lo mercantil, en la dimensión penal y civil de la gestión de una sociedad. Algunos piensan que la magnitud del problema, que puede afectar y perjudicar la competición con pésimas consecuencias para la Liga y el futbol español, conduce a que el asunto descarrile sin consecuencias imprevisibles. Es probable, incluso posible, pero hay razones para concluir como más probable que se produzcan consecuencias penales de profundidad imposible de concretar.

Que el club de fútbol Barcelona pierda la categoría no es imposible. Algo semejante le ocurrió a la Juventus en Italia con consecuencias negativas para el viejo club y para la competición. También es posible que la ya maltrecha economía blaugrana sufra un nuevo impacto que el aproxime a una bancarrota hasta una refundación desde el hoyo más profundo.

Lo que ya es inevitable es que el prestigio y la seriedad de la marca España sale perjudicada de este caso. Han sido muchos años de administración irregular de disposición arbitraria de recursos que no detectó (u oculto) la auditoría interna y la externa. Ha sido la Agencia Tributaria, inspeccionando la sociedad receptora de los fondos, la que destapó el pastel y trasladó los datos a la fiscalía que ha iniciado su investigación. Olía a quemado y se ha detectado el humo y el fuego.

Llamativa es la actitud del club, de su presidente y de la directiva que han tratado de disimular, de minusvalorar la magnitud del problema por si de esa forma se queda en el olvido, en un incidente más inexplicado que no pasa a mayores por las consecuencias previsibles y las no previstas que interesan a todos esos intereses que rondan el negocio del fútbol. Un nuevo caso en el deporte que apunta a desastre sin paliativos. Si todo se tapa sin consecuencias sufrirá el prestigio del futbol español y de la marca España, un daño a la democracia y a la seguridad jurídica. Y si pasa, el alcance es ahora inimaginable, pero en una escala elevada.