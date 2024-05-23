Top Stories

BBVA reiterates it will not improve offer for Banco Sabadell, believes government will eventually appreciate strength of deal

Posted By: The Corner 23rd May 2024

Alphavalue / Divacons | BBVA CEO Onur Genç has repeated in an interview with Expansión newspaper that they will not improve the offer for Banco Sabadell. Mr Genç hopes that the government will eventually appreciate the strength of the deal.

The CEO explains that the decision has not been easy for the bank, but defends that it is a “transformative” transaction for BBVA Spain and “extremely favourable for Sabadell shareholders”.

On the other hand, the financial institution and OpenAi reached a strategic agreement to deploy this tool among the employees of this entity. The objective “is to explore, in a safe and responsible way, generative AI to accelerate processes, improve productivity and foster innovation”.

