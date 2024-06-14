Top Stories

EC finalises new tariffs on Chinese EV imports: taxes set to rise from 10% to around 25%

Norbolsa | The European Commission (EC) is finalising new tariffs on Chinese EV imports, following a lengthy investigation into state subsidies. Taxes on these vehicles could rise from the current 10% to around 25%, according to EU sources, but the figures are still being fine-tuned and countries such as Germany are pushing to lower them because of their dependence on China. Berlin has accepted higher tariffs, but is trying to raise them to around 15 per cent, in line with those imposed by China. The final figure is expected to be set in November.

