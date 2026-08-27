Spain allocates 38.1 million annual free emission allowances to industry for the 2026–2030 period

Upon the proposal of the Ministry of Industry and Tourism; the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Enterprise; and the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, the Council of Ministers approved the final agreement on the free allocation of greenhouse gas emission allowances to installations subject to the emissions trading scheme for the 2026–2030 period. This will affect more than 650 industrial plants, which will collectively receive an annual average of 38.1 million emission allowances during this period.

Comparing the last year of the previous period (2025) with the first year of the next (2026), there is a 1.6% decrease. As a result, the coverage deficit for free emission allowances in industry—including cogeneration and other combustion plants—will rise from 20.0% to 21.3%, according to the Ministry, which noted that electricity generation will receive no free allowances, as has been the case since January 1, 2013.

Sources from the department led by Sara Aagesen indicated that the reduction in free allowance coverage “is consistent with the current climate strategy of setting more ambitious goals in the fight against climate change.”

During the 2026–2030 period, the Emissions Trading Scheme includes two regimes aimed at small emitters that establish simplified requirements to reduce the administrative burden on both operators and competent authorities.

Installations entering one of these opt-out regimes that requested a free allocation of emission allowances are granted 3.3 million allowances for the entire period.