The average Social Security pension is now higher than Spain’s most frequent salary (€1,373)

This August, Social Security allocated a record €14.4704 billion to pay the standard monthly contributive pension payroll, a 6.2% increase compared to the same month in 2024, as reported this Tuesday by the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration. This payroll includes the pension revaluation approved by the Government for 2026. Generally, the increase reaches 2.7%, matching the average CPI between December 2024 and November 2025.

The average retirement pension rose by 4.5%, nearly reaching €1,575 per month. Meanwhile, the overall average pension across the Social Security system—which includes all categories of pensions (retirement, permanent disability, widowhood, orphanage, and family benefits)—reached €1,373.44 per month in August, up 4.6% year-over-year. This figure is nearly identical to the most frequent salary in Spain, which according to INE data stands at €1,376 (distributed over 12 payments, whereas retirees receive 14).