Top Stories

BBVA to pay a cash dividend of €0.16/share (+33% vs. 2022) on October 11

TOPICS:
BBVA Holvi

Posted By: The Corner 29th September 2023

Norbolsa | The bank has approved the distribution of a dividend of 16 cents/share, +33% vs 2022. The news came a day after Santander’s dividend announcement (+39% vs 2022), although in this case the dividend will be 100% in cash. Thus, the bank’s payout remains in the 40-50% range of its strategy and in line with the objective of remunerating shareholders, supported by the bank’s good results. Shareholders will receive the dividend payment in cash on October 11.

BBVA has also made extraordinary share buybacks in recent years. Since 2021, the bank has distributed €8.2 billion to its shareholders between dividends and share buybacks.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.