BBVA to pay a cash dividend of €0.16/share (+33% vs. 2022) on October 11

Norbolsa | The bank has approved the distribution of a dividend of 16 cents/share, +33% vs 2022. The news came a day after Santander’s dividend announcement (+39% vs 2022), although in this case the dividend will be 100% in cash. Thus, the bank’s payout remains in the 40-50% range of its strategy and in line with the objective of remunerating shareholders, supported by the bank’s good results. Shareholders will receive the dividend payment in cash on October 11.

BBVA has also made extraordinary share buybacks in recent years. Since 2021, the bank has distributed €8.2 billion to its shareholders between dividends and share buybacks.