Berkeley goes on the offensive over Salamanca uranium mine veto with multi-million dollar arbitration against Spain at ICSID

Link Securities| The mining company will open a multi-million dollar arbitration against Spain in the ICSID over the government’s veto of the Salamanca uranium mine. The company is taking a further step in its offensive after requesting, in November 2023, by letter to the Government, a negotiation for the Retortillo project that the Executive rejected in 2021, as reported yesterday by the newspaper ElMundo.es. This letter, in fact, constituted a mandatory preliminary step in any arbitration dispute, which seeks to notify the counterparty that the arbitration process is underway. Once it is received, a period of three months begins to reach an agreement before going on the offensive. This period expired in February 2023.