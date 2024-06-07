CaixaBank and CEOE agree credit line of up to €40 billion (14% up on 2023) to support Spanish companies

Link Securities | The chairman of Caixabank, José Ignacio Goirigolzarri, and the president of the Spanish Confederation of Business Organisations (CEOE), Antonio Garamendi, have renewed their agreement on Thursday to support the growth and modernisation of Spanish companies, as reported by the digital portal Bolsamania.com. Specifically, they have established a line of financing of up to €40 billion (14% more than last year) to provide an ‘effective response to the financing needs of companies, helping them to expand in national and international markets and to develop innovative and sustainable projects’.

This was explained by both entities in a statement, in which they point out that in view of the enormous environmental and energy challenges facing society today, and the important role played by the business sector, they have decided to give priority to financing projects that involve improvements in the field of sustainability. Caixabank and CEOE have also agreed to promote dual vocational training, with the aim of increasing the social value of employability, especially among young people, and improving the competitiveness and transformation of the economic and social system.