CNMV opens disciplinary proceedings against two Ecoener directors for financial assistance during company’s flotation on stock exchange

Posted By: The Corner 13th July 2023

Link Securities| The Europa Press agency reported yesterday, according to a statement from the stock market regulator, that the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) has opened disciplinary proceedings against two directors of the Ecoener group for financial assistance during the company’s flotation on the stock exchange. Specifically, the CNMV has opened this case owing to the financing granted to two shareholders on April 29, 2021 for the subscription of shares in the group on its stock market debut, in breach of the legal prohibition on financial assistance.

The CNMV considers that the energy company has infringed Article 150.1 of the Capital Companies Act. This prohibits a company from advancing funds, granting loans, providing guarantees or facilitating any type of financial assistance for the acquisition of its stock or shares in its parent company by a third party.

