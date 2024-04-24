Endesa to invest €71.5 million in infrastructure inspection and grid improvements

Link Securities| The company, through its Redes subsidiary, will spend €71.5 million this year on infrastructure inspection, grid improvements and selective pruning work with the dual aim of ensuring continuity of supply and reducing the risk of fires, especially in the summer period, according to the Bolsamania.com portal.

The investment in the so-called “Summer Campaign 2024” is 21% higher than in the previous year and places special emphasis on cleaning and caring for the forest mass growing around the electricity grid in a year in which the drought suffered by some areas of Spain requires extreme protection measures.