Eurozone investor confidence ends three-month decline at -18.9 in August (vs. -22.5 in July)

CdM: Investor confidence in the euro area rebounds more than expected. In August, the Sentix index stands at -18.9 from -22.5 in July. The consensus expected it to fall further to -23.4. This puts an end to three consecutive months of declines.

The data was driven entirely by an increase in the future expectations indicator, which rose 7.3 points to -17.3. However, the figure still “underscores current recessionary conditions” and suggests that “the expected rate of deterioration is simply easing”, Sentix notes.

The valuation of the current situation remained stable at -20.5.

According to the Sentix statement, the eurozone’s largest economy is becoming the region’s sick man. Germany’s index fell to -30.7, its lowest level since October 2022, from -28.4, due to a drop in the current situation index.