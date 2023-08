Link Securities | Iberdrola (IBE) has reduced its debt maturities in 2023 to less than €2 billion, after obtaining €4.855 billion in new financing and extending the duration of €6.1 billion so far this year, as reported on Monday by Expansión newspaper based on Europa Press.

Specifically, the electricity company has received the support of the market, having executed some 30 operations between loan extensions and new financing in the period.