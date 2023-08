Norbolsa| Brent oil prices remain at their highest levels in recent weeks, supported by expectations of lower US rates, further production cuts by OPEC+, following the reductions already announced by Russia and Saudi Arabia, and hopes for a recovery in demand in China.

