Top Stories

Eurozone returns to growth in second quarter, GDP rises by 0.3%

TOPICS:
Europa chinchetas

Posted By: The Corner 16th August 2023

CdM| After a first quarter in which the economy showed no progress, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the eurozone recorded growth of 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the preliminary estimate published by Eurostat, the EU’s statistics office.

Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 0.6% in the euro zone.

For its part, in the European Union (EU) as a whole, compared with the previous quarter, GDP remained stable, while it advanced by 0.5% compared with the second quarter of last year.

image 6

By country, Ireland (3.3%), Lithuania (2.8%) and Slovenia (1.4%) recorded the strongest rates of expansion between April and June. By contrast, Poland (-3.7%), Sweden (-1.5%) and Latvia (-0.6%) suffered the biggest economic contractions.

Among the large eurozone economies, Spain’s growth slowed to 0.4%, while Germany stagnated, France grew by 0.5% and Italy recorded a 0.3% decline.

“We expect a significant slowdown in eurozone GDP growth in the third quarter,” say analysts at Pantheon Macroeconomics, “in line with softer survey data, a decline in nominal inflation-adjusted money, tighter credit standards and weaker investment demand”.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.