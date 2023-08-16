Iberdrola launches Carbon2Nature to develop high-impact nature-based solutions projects

Alphavalue/DIVACONS| The Spanish utility company has launched Carbon2Nature (C2N) with the aim of developing high-impact nature-based solutions projects that reduce the global carbon footprint, improve biodiversity and promote a sustainable economy, the energy company said. Iberdrola said the company was born out of the conviction that investing in nature is “essential to act against the climate and diversity crisis, while at the same time acting as a formula for creating sustainable value and profitability”.