Aena figures again exceed 2019 figures in July: 29.76 million passengers

Renta 4| Traffic figures for July exceed the figures recorded in 2019, after a month of June which for the first time in 2023 were below pre-pandemic levels, although these levels are below our forecasts, thus complicating the possibility of reaching the forecasts of 3% above 2019 for the year as a whole. Specifically, 29.76 million passengers were reached, equivalent to 101.2% compared to the same month in 2019, thanks to a strong acceleration in international traffic, which rose by 12%, while domestic traffic by 6%, both figures compared to 2022.

The number of flights exceeded 2022 levels by 5%, with cargo volume exceeding by +8.6%. Both figures accelerated strongly from the slowdown experienced last month.

Assessment: Pending the traffic evolution in August to see if the annual traffic levels reach the best expectations. In our assessment we assume a scenario in which traffic in 2023 is more than 3% higher than in 2019. Aena estimates it will be between 94% and 104% vs. 2019.