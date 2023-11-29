Ferrovial sells its 25% stake in Heathrow Airport for £2.368 billion

Ferrovial (FER) has announced in a Significant Event to the CNMV (National Securities Market Commission) that it has reached an agreement to sell its entire stake (approximately 25%) in FGP Topco, parent company of Heathrow Airport Holdings Ltd. for £2,368 million (approximately EUR 2,735 million). The current sterling value of FER’s stake in Heathrow Airport Holdings Ltd, according to FER’s consolidated accounts, is €0. The deal has been reached by FER with two different purchasers, Ardian and The Public Investment Fund, who would acquire around 15% and 10% respectively of FER’s stake, through separate vehicles.

The transaction is subject to the fulfilment of the right of first offer (ROFO) and full tag-alone rights that can be exercised by the other shareholders of FGP Topco in accordance with the shareholders’ agreement and the company’s articles of association. The full closing of the divestment under the agreement is also subject to the fulfilment of the applicable regulatory conditions.