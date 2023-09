Banca March : Global trade falls to its lowest level since the pandemic. CPB World Trade Monitor data yesterday revealed the largest year-on-year decline (-3.2%) in global net exports in the post-pandemic period. In terms of monthly rates, the decline was 0.6%. The main reasons associated with these levels are last year’s interest rate hikes in several economies, as well as the sharp deterioration in China’s trade (imports: -5.2%, exports: -2.9%).