Home sales down 13.7% in March; average price per square metre rises by 4.2%

Link Securities | According to data from the General Council of Notaries, released on Thursday by Expansión, the number of home sales and purchases fell by 13.7% in March in year-on-year terms, to 56,559 units, while the granting of mortgage loans for the purchase of housing fell by 4.5%. By type of housing, sales of flats fell by 13.9% year-on-year to 43,761 units, while single-family homes fell by 13.2% to 12,797 units.

The average price per square metre stood at €1,683 per square metre, up 4.2%. Prices of flats rose by 4.5% to €1,878 per square metre, while the price of detached houses averaged €1,314 per square metre, up by 3.8%.