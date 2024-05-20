BBVA may take ownership of Banco Sabadell, but not merge with it, says Finance Minister

Link Securities | The Minister of Economy, Trade and Enterprise, Carlos Cuerpo, has admitted that BBVA may take ownership of Banco Sabadell, but not merge with it, Invertia.com reported on Friday. He also pointed out that “the merger is what the government has to authorise”. Cuerpo has remarked that the takeover bid by BBVA for SAB has to go through a process that includes the approval of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC) and the Bank of Spain. Thus, “regardless of the conditions that are reached, the Government has to make an assessment”, he said in an interview on Onda Cero radio.