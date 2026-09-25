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EQT puts Parques Reunidos up for sale for over 1.7 billion euros

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parques-reunidos

Posted By: The Corner 25th September 2026

The Swedish private equity firm EQT has hired JPMorgan to proceed with the sale of Parques Reunidos, the Spanish group that controls, among others, the Parque de Atracciones de Madrid and Parque Warner. The transaction is valued at around 1.7 billion euros, as revealed by the newspaper Expansión. EQT holds a 52% stake in Parques Reunidos, Corporación Financiera Alba (the March family) owns 25%, and GBL holds 23%.

Parques Reunidos currently operates more than 30 centers across ten countries (nine European countries and Australia) and, following the sale of its US business to Herschend, generates around 530 million euros in annual revenue. The group’s EBITDA stands above 170 million euros.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.