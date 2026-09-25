EQT puts Parques Reunidos up for sale for over 1.7 billion euros

The Swedish private equity firm EQT has hired JPMorgan to proceed with the sale of Parques Reunidos, the Spanish group that controls, among others, the Parque de Atracciones de Madrid and Parque Warner. The transaction is valued at around 1.7 billion euros, as revealed by the newspaper Expansión. EQT holds a 52% stake in Parques Reunidos, Corporación Financiera Alba (the March family) owns 25%, and GBL holds 23%.

Parques Reunidos currently operates more than 30 centers across ten countries (nine European countries and Australia) and, following the sale of its US business to Herschend, generates around 530 million euros in annual revenue. The group’s EBITDA stands above 170 million euros.