Link Securities| The company has signed the largest credit line in its history, for €5.3 billion, with 33 financial institutions, according to the business and financial daily Expansión. The loans, which will be used to refinance debt and boost new investments, are linked to a reduction in emissions and an increase in the percentage of women in senior positions. The credit line has a duration of five years, with the option to extend for a further two years, and is multi-currency.