Alphavalue/Divacons| Iberdrola has filed a complaint against the oil company, accusing it of greenwashing, El País reported on Tuesday. Iberdrola is suing Repsol for distorting reality by exaggerating its biofuels efforts to the public and presenting itself as a leader in the energy transition, while 99.4% of its revenues come from non-renewable energy.

