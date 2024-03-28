Spain’s 4Q23 GDP figure confirms 2% annual growth, 1/10 of a percentage point higher than in previous quarter

In Spain, the final 4Q GDP data brings no news and confirms the +0.6% quarter-on-quarter growth, which puts the year-on-year advance at +2%, one tenth of a point above the previous quarter. This growth was entirely supported by domestic demand, which contributed +2.1 p.p. to GDP, while foreign demand retreated one tenth of a percentage point.

In quarterly terms and analysing the data for the main demand aggregates, household final consumption expenditure grew by +0.2% quarter-on-quarter and that of public administrations by +1%. For its part, gross capital formation registered a +0.6% change. In the external sector, both exports of goods and services (+2.7%) and imports (+2.5%) recorded positive growth rates. These figures confirm that the national economy ended last year with greater dynamism.